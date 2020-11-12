Mikel Arteta’s squad options limited because ‘he is getting stick’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Mikel Arteta will have to consider a loan deal for William Saliba in January, because he is already ‘getting stick’ with the first-team squad.

The manager is currently trying to overturn a rocky turn of form, with Arsenal having suffered three defeats in our last four Premier League matches.

While his team is struggling to find wins, much of the issues have come up front, with the side only scoring once (from the penalty spot at Old Trafford) in those four matches.

Campbell states that the coach will have to address the issues in his team, as well as making a decision on Saliba, before stating his belief that the manager will make the correct decision.

“In these next couple of weeks Arteta has to assess and address everything,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“He needs to look at Saliba and if there is an opportunity to incorporate him in a matchday squad he has got to do that.

“If Arteta feels that he needs to get out on loan and communicate and learn a bit more, that is what he has to do. Mikel Arteta will make the right decision.

“He is a baby in the game. He has a lot of time ahead of him and as we are seeing Mikel Arteta cannot really take risks with an untried player right now.

“Even with tried and tested players he is getting stick so he has to make sure that Saliba is right when he does eventually come in.”

Is Arteta limited in his options because the team is already under fire? Is there room to bring the youngster into the first-team squad at present?

Patrick