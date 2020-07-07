Mikel has done something special in bringing the Arsenal fanbase back together

HAS MIKEL ARTETA BROUGHT SOMETHING ELSE TO ARSENAL THAT IS AS IMPORTANT AS THE WAY HE IS TRANSFORMING OUR RESULTS AND PLAYERS? by Ken1945

Like most other Gooners, I am really excited about our new coach and his way of coaching the players he inherited.

Not only that, we are seeing the reward of his methods by the commitment of said players as they sign long term contracts, despite the rumours that clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and City, amongst others, were keeping a close eye on our younger players and their contract negotiations.

On top of that, we have seen wins against clubs higher than us and, joy of joys, at their grounds, progressing to the FA cup semi-final in the process and climbing up the league table.

All fantastic news and, yet, there is another undercurrent that I sense starting to return at our club, something that has been missing for at least four years…and that is our fanbase beginning to act like they are together, under Mikel, in a big way.

Not only do I like reading and comparing the different views on many of The Arsenal independent websites, but I also feel the need to defend or attack some of the articles that, in my opinion, are wrong, including views that I feel are out of order… and I am also attacked for the views I have, which are sometimes in the minority, as I readily admit… life would be boring if we agreed all of the time!!!

But, apart from two subjects*, there is much more agreement on where the club is heading, the players contributions, and the tactics that MA uses as he coaches the team.

I don’t intend to comment on the two subjects here, but I will highlight them as being Mesut Ozil and Arsene Wenger’s contribution/timing of his departure.*

For a site such as JA, we have different viewpoints on many subjects, but these are now being given in such a positive way, even when they differ from another person’s, and I believe this is down to MA’s involvement with the supporters.

Of course, having something to be proud of, such as Mikel’s transformation of our club, will bring out positive articles and/or views, but that was not the case in UE’s reign, or the last year(s) of AW stewardship.

UE went over twenty games undefeated and took us to a European cup final, but there was a real division as to what he was doing in nearly every aspect, from coaching, tactics, man management and his ability to communicate (this one I have every sympathy with), while relegation became a serious possibility.

AW was like a red flag to a bull, regarding the players he left, the players he bought, when he should have left, how he left; all guaranteed to split the fan base every time it came up for discussion…and discussed when it didn’t as well!!!

Now we have a coach, in the real sense of the word, who communicates with such clarity and authority, who keeps the fans on board when discussing players and what he wants, is not afraid to tell those above him what he wants and expects and, finally, comes across as a thoroughly decent and knowledgeable individual.

He loves the club, is honoured to represent it, respects the players, tells them what is required…but also loves, honours and respects us, the supporters of this great club… and we have responded in swathes of support for him and what he represents and wants.

We, the fans, in my opinion, are now seen as a part of the plan going forward by MA and we have responded in such a positive way. He has first-hand knowledge, as a player, of what a united fanbase brings to The Emirates and he wants it back!!

No longer is there the toxicity around the club, no longer are there players throwing their dummy out of the pram, no longer the need for MA to ask players to select a captain, no need for fans to worry about relegation issues, rather we are contemplating another FA cup final and a top six finish at least!!!

There will ALWAYS be differences of opinions, that is the nature of the beast called The Arsenal, but we can now see and believe that Mikel Arteta is the man to take us back to the level our club have drifted away from these last few years.

For me, I see these early days of Mikel, akin to the early days of Arsene… excitement aplenty, players wanting to play for the man, tactics that work and, finally, a fanbase that is united and willing to support his every decision – this is Mikel’s time and he has brought the supporters along with him – GRACIAS MIKEL!!!!!

