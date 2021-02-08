“Mikel is helping me a lot” Midfielder praises Arteta

Thomas Partey has praised Mikel Arteta for the impact the manager has had on his game.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners in the summer from Atletico Madrid as Arsenal sought to bring more quality to their team.

Having spent the last few years as one of the best players in Europe while playing for Atletico, it would have been understood if Partey didn’t have too much more to learn.

But the Ghanaian seems to be a humble player who is open to learning, and he has just revealed that he is adding new knowledge from Arteta.

He claimed that he played in a similar position at Atletico, but the system isn’t the same with the one at the Emirates.

Adding that the new style of marking he is learning from Arteta is “amazing”.

Partey, 27, told Stadium Astro: “Mikel is helping me a lot. At Atletico, I played in a similar position.

“The system is not the same back there, you have to be well positioned to be able to go around your marker, and here Mikel is helping a lot because I remember

“You don’t have to be in the same line and opposite the defender.

“You have time to be able to do whatever you want and this is amazing.

“It’s just as important, you need to keep it in mind and whenever your teammates have the ball, you know who you are in line with, who you are not in line with and this is helping me a lot.”

Partey has struggled with injuries in his first season at the club, but his qualities are obvious to see and Arsenal will be keen for him to maintain a good level of fitness in this second half of the campaign.