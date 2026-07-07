Mikel Merino comes off the bench to end Ronaldo’s World Cup dream

Mikel Merino came off the bench to score the only goal of the game as Spain defeated Portugal 1- 0 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

The Arsenal midfielder almost missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad after suffering an injury that caused him to miss several of the Gunners’ final matches of last season. However, he was selected for the tournament after proving himself as one of Spain’s most important players over the years, including during their decisive success at Euro 2024.

Merino delivers another important moment for Spain

La Roja continue to view Merino as a key figure in their squad, and he once again demonstrated why he can be trusted during important moments. His ability to influence major matches has remained one of his strongest qualities.

As reported by the BBC, Merino came off the bench against Portugal and scored the winning goal in added time, just six minutes after entering the match. His contribution proved decisive as Spain secured a place in the next stage of the competition.

Arsenal midfielder makes the difference

The victory also means Merino has ended Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup career, with the 41-year-old expected to retire from international football. Portugal had entered the match with hopes of continuing their tournament journey.

Portugal was considered one of the favourites because of the quality available in their squad, but Merino produced the decisive moment and sent them home from the competition.

Spain will now focus on continuing their progress in the World Cup and will hope their experienced players can continue delivering when the pressure increases. Merino’s latest performance has further strengthened his reputation as a player capable of making a difference on the biggest stage.

For Arsenal, his return to form at such an important time will also be encouraging. The midfielder has shown that despite his injury concerns before the tournament, he remains capable of producing valuable contributions when his team needs him most.