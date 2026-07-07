Mikel Merino comes off the bench to end Ronaldo’s World Cup dream

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ADMIN COMMENT
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Merino took his goal brilliantly – upon coming on many arsenal fans would not have been surprised by the moments he comes up with especially in the big games. He already has won the hearts of many arsenal fans – I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he if he imposes himself even more in the Fifa WC.