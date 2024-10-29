Mikel Merino insists Arsenal is built around a winning mindset

Mikel Merino has expressed his admiration for the winning mindset prevalent at Arsenal since his arrival at the club this summer. The Spanish international, who previously played for clubs like Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Sociedad, is eager to make a significant impact on Arsenal’s campaign this season. After experiencing the intensity of the Premier League, Merino is ready to contribute more as he acclimates to his new environment.

Having worked under notable managers like Rafa Benitez and alongside talented players at his previous clubs, Merino brings a wealth of experience to Arsenal. However, he has been particularly struck by the strong winning culture that Mikel Arteta has instilled within the team. This winning mentality has fostered an environment where players are expected to perform at their best, especially following their recent draw against Liverpool.

Reflecting on that match, Merino noted as quoted by Cadenaser, “I think the team could have got something more, but this is the Premier League, and you play against very high-level teams, with very high-level players. When you don’t dominate the game 100% it can happen to you. We have to improve, we have to learn from these mistakes, and we’ll surely do so because this team has a winning mentality and wants to grow”.

This positive attitude aligns with Arteta’s vision of creating a competitive squad that embraces challenges and learns from setbacks. Merino’s comments underscore the belief that the Gunners are not just focusing on individual performances but are also committed to a collective goal of achieving success.

As Arsenal continues to navigate the Premier League season, the emphasis on maintaining a winning mindset will be crucial. Merino’s integration into the squad and his acknowledgement of the team’s culture indicate that he is ready to be a part of a group that is striving for greatness. With every player aware of the high standards expected of them, Arsenal aims to build on their strengths and address any weaknesses, ensuring they remain in contention for honours this season.

