Arsenal target Mikel Merino is looking as consistently highly-rated as Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s targeting of Mikel Merino didn’t just come from nowhere. The Spaniard has been performing exceptionally well in the Spanish League, but we Gooners were unaware of this due to our complete focus on our team’s Premier League exploits.

Merino is among WhoScored’s highest-rated players with 50 or more appearances over the past two La Liga seasons. Here’s the list:

Highest rated players over the past two La Liga seasons (50+ apps): ◎ 7.48 – Antoine Griezmann

◎ 7.38 – Vinícius Júnior

◎ 7.32 – Robert Lewandowski

◎ 7.20 – Rodrygo

◎ 7.16 – Mikel Merino pic.twitter.com/u535U3oRVi — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 23, 2024

Merino must truly be a top star, just like Bukayo Saka.

For perspective, over the last 2 seasons, Saka has averaged the Top-5 highest ratings in the Premier League (which is what Merino has done).

Despite reports on Monday morning that the Arsenal target had returned to Real Sociedad for training, reports suggest he will eventually depart. Even as he resumes training at Sociedad after an extended break, Arsenal reportedly still working on a deal for the midfielder to join.

Last summer, Arsenal desperately needed to replace Granit Xhaka. Mikel Arteta thought Kai Havertz was that person. However, I believe Merino is the ideal candidate the Spaniard had in mind for Havertz at LCM: he is a formidable dueller, a skilled boxer crasher, possesses exceptional aerial skills, is physically strong, and has the ability to find a pass.

Personally, I am eagerly anticipating the confirmation of the Merino deal. What about you?

Daniel O

