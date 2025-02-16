Mikel Merino reveals why he dedicated his goals to his wife

Mikel Merino has dedicated his goals in Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City to his wife and explained the reason behind his gesture.

The midfielder was deployed as an emergency striker during the match and stepped up to rescue the Gunners with two crucial goals. Arsenal had struggled to break Leicester down and were facing the prospect of dropping points before Merino’s brace secured an important win, keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the title race.

Since his arrival at the Emirates, Merino has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most reliable performers, and his latest display further reinforced his value to the team. With the club currently facing an attacking crisis and no recognised striker available, players like Merino must continue to contribute in front of goal. His willingness to adapt and deliver in key moments is exactly what Arsenal need during this challenging period.

Although the Spaniard was delighted to help his team, he made sure to dedicate his goals to his wife, revealing a humorous reason for his decision. Speaking in a post-match interview, he admitted he had forgotten to buy her a Valentine’s Day gift and saw his goals as a perfect way to make up for it.

Merino said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

“I think it’s a good day to score because I forgot to give my wife something for Valentine’s Day, so this goes to her. I think she would appreciate this more than a rose or some chocolates.”

His lighthearted comments added to the joy of an important win for Arsenal, and his performance will have pleased both Arteta and the club’s supporters. With key attackers still sidelined, Merino’s contribution in front of goal will be vital in the coming weeks.

Arsenal will hope to see more goals from the midfielder as they navigate this difficult period, and if he continues to deliver, he could play a decisive role in their push for silverware this season.