Mikel Merino showed against Nottm Forest he is Arsenal quality and worth every penny

Like me, did anyone else think that Mikel Merino’s performance against Nottingham Forest was his best yet for Arsenal?

Due to an injury, he had a slow start to his Arsenal career, missing the entirety of September. And when he returned in October, the Arsenal engine room was not at its best due to Martin Odegaard’s injury.

His early appearances in red and white weren’t as impressive, but they came when Arsenal was not at their best. While some were unsure of his abilities and others had already written him off, he has, in his last two appearances for Arsenal, dropped a perfect hint of the quality player he is.

He made a game-changing cameo appearance in the London derby against Chelsea; upon his introduction, Arsenal’s attack suddenly gained purpose and intent.

Following his performance against Chelsea, the league took a break, during which Merino continued to make an impressive impact on international duty.

Upon the league return, coach Mikel Arteta boldly gave him the nod to start in his midfield, benching Declan Rice and Thomas Partey.

Well, the decision to start the Spaniard was justified: Merino had his best game in red and white Saturday versus Forest — he covers ground with ease; in fact, he was everywhere on the pitch.

He was very comfortable receiving inside the block and showed courage with his passing in high areas. His ball-handling maturity is exceptional, knowing when to progress it and when to pass it. In addition to his ability to advance the ball forward, he excelled in his defensive work, winning numerous second balls.

I’m confident his stock at Arsenal is rising. I don’t understand those who had written him off; in fact, I feel he is underrated for how he showed he can be in the thick of everything. He could potentially alleviate the workload of Kai Havertz and Odegaard, allowing them to concentrate on their own creative expression.

According to Sofascore vs. Forest, Merino recorded:

90 minutes

50 touches

29/34 accurate passes

4 ground duels

2 aerial duels

1 clearance

3 tackles

2 interceptions

Hopefully, Merino’s performance at Nottingham Forest will serve as a foundation for future improvements from him.

For all those who doubted Mikel Merino, his preseason at Arsenal is now complete, and he’s ready to reveal his true nature.

