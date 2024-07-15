Mikel Merino stats show that he can shine anywhere in Arsenal’s midfield

Although some believe that Arsenal will still need to sign No. 6 if Thomas Partey leaves, this may not be the case if they have already signed Mikel Merino. In Merino, there is a player who could be a perfect Thomas Partey successor for this Arsenal team.
Analysis of the Real Sociedad man all points to his being an all-action midfielder. He can play as a…..
-deep-lying playmaker
-Attacking eight
-Double pivot
-Lone 6
The Spaniard is a master who checks every box possible. With his incredible duel-winning abilities and excellent progressive passing, he has the potential to transform Arsenal’s midfield dynamic.
One would wonder if Merino can genuinely play as a 6, but he did so a few times at Newcastle, where he excelled (under the radar), so he is certainly used to dealing with EPL hardmen.
Apart from that, Merino’s defensive stats are quite strong, and with Arsenal’s capable defenders and the tactical approach of a fullback who can invert to form a double pivot at midfield, he could excel when called upon to play as a 6.
So, even if we don’t find a direct replacement for Thomas Partey, Merino’s arrival would not necessitate the club bringing in another “Thomas Partey” type midfielder.
That said, alongside Martin Odegaard and Merino, Declan Rice could also evolve into the world class star he dreamed he’d be while moving to the Emirates Stadium.
Daniel O
Merino looks great for us and has a varied skillset but thinking he can do Partey’s role of destroyer/turn over champ shows a lack of research or time spent watching him. His interceptions alone mean he can’t replicate TP from the same role, so too his inability to quickly drift past opposition and feed the attackers.
Definitely get Merino, but we still need a Partey replacement.
Maybe if you ignore statistics and use your football knowledge you will wonder why he plays in an advanced role despite all those impressive figures/ returns. …..and why there is a Zubimendi or a Rodri whenever he sets his foot on the ground. We need Partey or an equivalent, full stop
100% – being great defensively doesn’t necessarily make a great defensive midfielder, particularly for attacking teams. Otherwise we may as well sign guehi and put him, saliba or Gabriel there. Something more on-the-ball is required for the 6 in our team – it’s more about retaining possession under pressure and spotting the most impactful forward passes quickly. Not many players have these skills, which is why we jumped at the jorginho signing.
👍 Very true Davi.When playing with a double pivot, a deep lying playmaker is better than an outright defensive mid.
Attributes like ball control and quality passing are vital considerations.
After watching the euros, where I was so impressed with the set up of the Spain team,I understand why arteta would prioritise signing a left footed midfielder than an outright Partey replacement.
I realise all of Partey,Declan,Timber&Jorginho are right footed. That’s why a player in the mould of Xhaka would give the team a better balance and improve some other players.
Playing with a left footed and a right footed mid at the base of the team gives you the best balance offensively and diffensively just like the Rodri Ruiz combo of Spain.
It’s time we moved Declan who is our main mid on the right side just like Rodri for city and pair him with a left footer like Merino who would ideally be a Xhaka replacement. This may see Declan massively improve and it may also resurrect players like Martinelli.
I would agree with Dino, that Arsenal need a proven well experienced defensive midfielder rather than a converted one.
It’s true that Merino has the stats and the defensive tools if you like, to show his defensive attributes, but does he have the discipline and positioning awareness to maintain that for 90 minutes.
He’s no Palhinha but who knows, he may be able to convert his free roaming midfield position to a disciplined defensive anchor position, and be worth a gamble.
Then again at 28 he may be set in his ways and this would become a big mistake. Old dog and new tricks and all that rubbish as they say.