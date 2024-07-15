Mikel Merino stats show that he can shine anywhere in Arsenal’s midfield

Although some believe that Arsenal will still need to sign No. 6 if Thomas Partey leaves, this may not be the case if they have already signed Mikel Merino. In Merino, there is a player who could be a perfect Thomas Partey successor for this Arsenal team.

Analysis of the Real Sociedad man all points to his being an all-action midfielder. He can play as a…..

-deep-lying playmaker

-Attacking eight

-Double pivot

-Lone 6

The Spaniard is a master who checks every box possible. With his incredible duel-winning abilities and excellent progressive passing, he has the potential to transform Arsenal’s midfield dynamic.

One would wonder if Merino can genuinely play as a 6, but he did so a few times at Newcastle, where he excelled (under the radar), so he is certainly used to dealing with EPL hardmen.

Apart from that, Merino’s defensive stats are quite strong, and with Arsenal’s capable defenders and the tactical approach of a fullback who can invert to form a double pivot at midfield, he could excel when called upon to play as a 6.

So, even if we don’t find a direct replacement for Thomas Partey, Merino’s arrival would not necessitate the club bringing in another “Thomas Partey” type midfielder.

That said, alongside Martin Odegaard and Merino, Declan Rice could also evolve into the world class star he dreamed he’d be while moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Daniel O