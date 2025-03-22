Mikel Merino the hero again after coming in clutch for Spain

Last weekend, Arsenal secured a crucial three points against Chelsea, thanks to a first-half strike from Mikel Merino. This goal brought his tally to four goals in the last seven games, playing in the centre-forward position. Considering that Merino’s skillset isn’t typically suited to that role, his recent performances are particularly commendable. After scoring the match-winner for Arsenal, he then proceeded to score again just five days later for his country. On Thursday night, Merino was introduced from the bench for Spain in their match against the Netherlands, where he proved to be the hero by scoring a vital goal.

Spain found themselves trailing late into the match, but Merino was brought on for Fabian Ruiz in the 84th minute, as La Roja searched for an equaliser. Despite initially taking the lead, the Netherlands conceded a leveller to Spain, allowing Merino to capitalise on a rare defensive lapse from the 10-man Dutch team. His goal not only levelled the score but also extended Spain’s long unbeaten run, which now stretches to 17 games without defeat, dating back to March 22, 2024.

From an Arsenal perspective, Merino’s performance will come as a welcome sight. Having been thrust into the central role at Arsenal, the versatile midfielder has become an important figure, with the expectation that he will continue to lead the Gunners’ attack for the remainder of the season.

Mikel Arteta has been praised for his decision to utilise Merino as a false nine, a role that has had its challenges, but the Spaniard has been reliably consistent in the few games he’s played in this capacity. As the international break comes to an end, Merino will undoubtedly be eager to start Spain’s final match against the Netherlands, this time with the advantage of playing at home.

The Gunners will be hoping that Merino can carry this impressive form into the final stretch of the club season, as they aim to salvage something from a campaign that has seen its share of struggles.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

