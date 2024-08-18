Sources reveal Mikel Merino is to be unveiled by Arsenal tomorrow at London Colney

All Arsenal fans simply want the Merino deal to be done and dusted and at last we are approaching the finishing line. As usual Fabrizio has been giving out updates every day, and today’s contibution from his was from his column on CaughtOffside: “There is already an agreement on the final fee, and the clubs have been working in the last two or three weeks on the payment terms, the deal structure, the add-ons, and they are now getting closer on all the details of the deal.

Merino is extremely close to becoming an Arsenal player, and he can’t wait to play for Mikel Arteta after some conversations with the Gunners manager. Similarly to the Calafiori saga, Merino is super attracted to the project and believes Arsenal is the perfect place to be.

I know a lot of us Gooners would take that latest update with a pinch of salt, but I have my own source close to London Colney, who has told me that Arsenal have booked a local pool hall in Hatfield (just 5 miles from London Colney) for tomorrow, and that is likely to be the venue for the photo-shoot and finally announcing his arrival.

So I’m going to push the boat out here and confidently predict that tomorrow we will finally see this seemingly endless transfer come to a close.

Can we please go sign a striker now?

Sam P

