Sources reveal Mikel Merino is to be unveiled by Arsenal tomorrow at London Colney

All Arsenal fans simply want the Merino deal to be done and dusted and at last we are approaching the finishing line. As usual Fabrizio has been giving out updates every day, and today’s contibution from his was from his column on CaughtOffside: “There is already an agreement on the final fee, and the clubs have been working in the last two or three weeks on the payment terms, the deal structure, the add-ons, and they are now getting closer on all the details of the deal.
Merino is extremely close to becoming an Arsenal player, and he can’t wait to play for Mikel Arteta after some conversations with the Gunners manager. Similarly to the Calafiori saga, Merino is super attracted to the project and believes Arsenal is the perfect place to be.
I know a lot of us Gooners would take that latest update with a pinch of salt, but I have my own source close to London Colney, who has told me that Arsenal have booked a local pool hall in Hatfield (just 5 miles from London Colney) for tomorrow, and that is likely to be the venue for the photo-shoot and finally announcing his arrival.
So I’m going to push the boat out here and confidently predict that tomorrow we will finally see this seemingly endless transfer come to a close.
Can we please go sign a striker now?
Sam P
It’d be highly improbable, because Merino hasn’t gone through his medical checkup yet
I guess no new CF until Nketiah is gone
I believe Arteta suggested yesterday that he is happy with his forward line and no striker will be incoming .
A Mistake IMO ,as good as Havertz was yesterday he is not a striker and that showed and shows in some of his finishing
Totally agree Dan without a prolific striker Arsenal will not win the league also need another wide player to cover/rotate with saka who plays far to many games it becomes impossible for him to play at his best week in week out!
Arsenal needs an hungry striker, to strengthen the attacking line.
Also in the 8th minute his lack of speed showed clearly. He was clear to run and score but the defender catched up with him effortlessly.
He is good with tap ins and headers but as an all round striker he is lacking. No issue if he can keep scoring regularly as he has been doing but can we count on it for the whole season?
No new CF then? With Bournemouth going the way of OM (that’s the “way out” of buying our Eddie) I’m not sure there are any other potential takers currently.
If so, then I assume it’s down to selling someone else from the exit list. My money would be on Kiwior to be the next to go after ESR as he is, at least, reported to be attracting the interest of a few clubs.
Jesus, 65M Havertz and Trossard can all play CF. What we need is a proper, out-and-out winger to play on the left. If we move Jesus there then probably we can survive till his next injury but Martinelli for me is not a winger that will win us the title, no way.
The sooner the better!!!
Good 👍
that gonna be a perfect news….
A pool hall??!!!!
Thank goodness (if it’s true). This must be the longest transfer saga of the summer window. It was pretty close to making Arsenal’s efforts over Merino look a little ridiculous with Edu apparently having to fly out to Spain to get the deal moving.
To be absolutely sure though, I think I’ll wait for the photo of Edu and Merino smiling into the camera having just signed the contracts.
Good. Merino should be happy as well given he moving from a club which finished 9th, 6th, 6th, 6th, 4th, and 6th in LaLiga over his 6 seasons with them to a club that’s one of the clear favorites to win the PL.
True, but as it’s almost always a two-horse race in Spain it’s usually an annual scramble for the lesser placings anyway.
Players at most other clubs there hope to be noticed either by the “big two” or to get an offer from abroad. I imagine Merino’s Christmases have all come at once as, at 28, he’s really got only one move in him now.
Those sources can’t be relied on, we all know that even medicals for Arsenal takes forever and announcing someone who haven’t even done the medicals eishhhhhh!
Actually, we don’t worry that much guys. Arsenal most of the time doesn’t need a goal with only a striker , like other premier league club a defender can score,midfielder also as the same so if we are safe on back line and the midfield place we will win the league and the other obstacle to bring new striker Edin Niktah should be leave unless it’s difficult to manage the FFP rule
Anyway if morino come and Gabrel Juses is sharp we can see the results guys
OT – Ivan Toney is not in the Brentford squad today against Palace. I know, not much of a surprise there.
Why is it that Arteta and Edu are finding it difficult to know that a goal scoring striker is a major addition arsenal need in order to win epl with Merino almost done? To think that with Harvertz leading the front, the team will win at the end of season is a joke taken too far.