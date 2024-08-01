Mikel Merino’s boss at Sociedad admits he is only waiting for the player to reveal his choice

It looks like Mikel Merino joining Arsenal is just a matter of time, if reports from Spain are to be believed. According to Football Espana, Real Sociedad president Jokin Apperribay has mentioned that there are offers on the table for Merino. The club’s stance is that they are open to negotiating the sale of the Spaniard if he expresses his desire to leave. So, who can really give Arsenal a run for their money in this deal?

It was thought the Gunners needed to closely monitor Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in the Merino race. However, it appears that the Gunners no longer need to worry about these two. Merino appears to have been dissatisfied with the Atletico Madrid proposal. When they attempted to approach him during negotiations to sign his Sociedad teammate Robin Le Normand, he didn’t offer them much hope. That means the transfer battle remains between Barcelona and Arsenal.

According to Sport , it seems like the Catalan giants are becoming less interested in the midfielder. It looks like Barca might not be going after Merino anymore, so Arsenal could have a clear shot at signing him. Arsenal just needs to convince him that moving to North London is the best option.

If he submits a transfer request, the Gunners can close the deal at a bargain, especially since his contract expires next summer and there is no transfer battle in sight.

Aperribay has confirmed that everything is up to Merino. As soon as he chooses which club he wishes to go, Real will not deny his wishes. “I think Mikel has been very sincere with Real. He has had a renewal offer for a year and if he has not renewed it, it is because he did not want to tell the Real fans that he is staying and then leave, and I think that speaks well of him, ”

So, it appears it all comes down to the persuasive powers of Mikel Arteta and Edu.

