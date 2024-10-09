Mikel Merino’s transition to Arsenal has been exciting and filled with promise and challenges. After joining the Gunners from Real Sociedad in the summer, expectations were high for the talented midfielder. However, a shoulder injury suffered during his first training session sidelined him, delaying his debut for the team. As he gears up for upcoming matches, fans and teammates alike are keen to see what he can bring to the squad.

In his past three appearances this season, Merino has shown flashes of his potential, even if they didn’t culminate in the outcomes everyone hoped for. He made his competitive debut in the Premier League against Fulham, where he contributed defensively and helped maintain possession. Although Arsenal came away with a narrow victory, it was clear that Merino was still finding his feet in a new system.

On the topic of development, Mikel Merino’s career continued against Atalanta in the Champions League. Unfortunately, the match ended with a score of 0-0. While Merino’s efforts were commendable, the team struggled to create significant chances. It was evident that the Gunners were still adjusting to their new look this season against Atlanta, and Merino was a part of that ongoing process. His ability to read the game and make quick decisions on the ball was noticeable. Speed is one of his best assets, proven by the player’s statistics recorded while playing for Spain in UEFA 2024. During the seven matches in which he played, Merino reached a top speed of 31.4km/h.

However, there were still elements to work on, especially in building chemistry with his fellow midfielders.

As Merino trains at London Colney, his attitude has been positive, and he was active in first-team preparations. He was seen in training alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori, who are working their way back from injuries. This camaraderie within the squad is vital, as players lean on one another during their recovery. Coach Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the importance of having a healthy and united squad, and it seems that Merino is building strong relationships with the coaching staff and his fellow players.

Looking ahead, there are reasonable expectations for Merino to become an integral part of Arsenal’s midfield. As he continues to find his rhythm, the potential to form a solid partnership with other midfielders, like Thomas Partey, is exciting. His vision and technical ability could give Arsenal the creative edge they need in high-pressure situations.