Mikel Merino’s return will give Mikel Arteta yet another midfield conundrum

Arsenal’s midfield isn’t at its strongest right now without Martin Odegaard, who, according to speculation, may not return until December. An intriguing midfield debate that could potentially polarize the Gooners has surfaced.

Mikel Merino, injured in his first Arsenal training session, finally made his long-awaited return from injury just before the international break. The summer signing performed admirably against PSG and Southampton; despite lacking match fitness, he was flashing with brilliance. The plan has always been for Rice, who has been playing at LCM, to drop to the #6 position, with Merino taking over at LCM. But if that’s the case, what would happen to Thomas Partey?

Given the way the Ghanaian international has been performing as Arsenal’s #6, he should be “undroppable”. As much as many expected a Partey versus Rice struggle for a starting position, it could end up being a Merino versus Rice battle for the #8 spot.

Rice was a standout for England in their 3-0 victory over Finland. Notably, Rice performed admirably as #8, completing 77/80 passes (96%), winning three duels, and scoring a confidence-boosting goal. With five goals for the Three Lions, he surpassed Foden in England’s goal total.

Undoubtedly, Rice’s improvement as a #8 has Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in a tricky situation as he may have to make a difficult decision between Merino and Rice for LCM.

Well, Arteta will need to be creative in his midfield strategy; it’s important to stick to a successful formula, and Partey has proven to be just that. Rice and Merino should vie for the LCM position, but the absence of Odegaard should lead to Rice’s deployment as the RCM.

There, he could consistently overlap Saka and cross with his right foot, a move that would be truly explosive. A Partey, Merino, and Rice midfield combination would undoubtedly be overwhelming for opponents.

What do your think?

