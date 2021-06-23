Milan becomes the latest competition Arsenal faces for Austrian star

Arsenal has been given one more competitor to worry about in their bid to sign Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian is the subject of interest from several European clubs ahead of next season and one of them is the Gunners.

Football London reported earlier that Mikel Arteta’s side has an interest in his signature, just as it is the case with their north London rivals, Tottenham.

The midfielder is not ready to sign a new contract at RB Leipzig suggesting that he wants to leave the German side.

Tuttosport via Pianeta Milan is reporting that AC Milan is the latest team to show interest in his signature.

The report claims that the Italians have been watching him since last season and in the ongoing Euro 2020.

Milan has lost Hakan Calhanoglu to Inter Milan and the report says they consider Sabitzer a fine replacement if the Turkish midfielder leaves at the expiry of his current deal this month.

Arsenal wants a new midfielder and they have already missed out on the signing of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

They could also lose Sabitzer if Milan becomes serious about signing him because he could choose to play in the Champions League over playing in the Premier League.