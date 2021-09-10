Milan gives up on keeping Arsenal target after he rejected their latest contract offer

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan for free next summer after he rejected what appears to be a final contract offer from the Italian giants.

TalkSport first reported about Arsenal’s interest in him last season as he prepared to enter the final year of his Milan deal.

The Gunners were reportedly competing with Tottenham to sign him this summer, but a move never materialised.

It remains unclear if Arsenal made their interest official, but he remained in Milan amidst all the interest.

The Italian club had been hopeful of getting him to sign a new deal with them, however, that hasn’t happened.

He is still struggling to reach an agreement with them and it seems they have now agreed to go their separate ways next summer.

Todofichajes says Milan’s latest offer is very close to what the Ivorian wants, but he has turned it down.

It claims that it will be the last offer they make to him and he is now set to leave them for free.

This should come as a huge boost to Arsenal, but the report also claims that PSG is closing in on a transfer for him.