Milan unconvinced by Arsenal raid, prefer alternative but deal still likely to happen

AC Milan are expected to make a left-back signing this summer, with or without the departure of Theo Hernandez. While the French international has been linked with a move away, reports suggest that the club are actively exploring options regardless of his future, suggesting an upgrade may be on the agenda.

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko is among those linked with a potential switch to San Siro. The Ukrainian is widely expected to leave North London this summer, and a move to Serie A has gained traction in recent days. Arsenal had been anticipating a formal approach from Milan, but new details have now emerged which may complicate matters.

According to Calciomercato, new Milan manager Maximiliano Allegri is not entirely convinced by Zinchenko and does not see him as his preferred option.

Cambiaso the top target, but not a cheap one

Allegri is said to favour a move for Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, a player he rates highly from his previous time in Turin. However, the cost of the deal is a significant obstacle. Juventus are unwilling to part with Cambiaso for a modest fee, making a transfer extremely difficult.

That situation has left Milan weighing up more affordable alternatives, and Zinchenko remains under serious consideration. His ability to operate in both defence and midfield gives him an added appeal, especially for a manager looking to build tactical flexibility into the squad.

Milan are also monitoring other names, including Tyrick Mitchell, Junior Firpo and Maxim De Cuyper, as they assess their left-back options in full.

While Milan hesitate, Fulham are reportedly ready to enter the race for Zinchenko. The Cottagers have already tabled a £10 million bid, and may now sense an opportunity to get ahead of the Italian side.

From Arsenal’s perspective, a bidding war would be a welcome outcome. The club are open to offloading Zinchenko and could reinvest the funds into strengthening elsewhere in the squad.

Zinchenko exit could free up key squad number

One knock-on effect of Zinchenko’s likely departure could be the reassignment of the number 17 shirt. That number holds significance for striker target Viktor Gyökeres, who has worn it for both Coventry and the Swedish national team.

Should Arsenal secure the Sporting striker this summer, Zinchenko’s exit may allow Gyökeres to take the number as part of his arrival. A fitting change if the club are set to reshape their left flank and forward line in one window.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…