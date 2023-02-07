Milinkovic-Savic reportedly now keen on moving to Arsenal

There is speculation that Arsenal’s midfield could be strengthened further in the summer. This theory is supported by rumours of moves to sign Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. If Arsenal is to sign either of these two midfield titans, they will have to spend a lot of money, so there is a lot of uncertainty about their deals going through. In light of this claim, Sport Witness claims that Arsenal will most likely consider a perfect midfield transfer opportunity in Italy.

According to the report, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will leave Lazio in the summer in an irreversible transfer decision. Lazio will be forced to sell him on the cheap because he will be in the final year of his contract with them. Milinkovic-Savic turned down a move to the Emirates last summer, but I’m sure he regrets it now because he wants to be a part of Arteta’s project.

“Regarding where he goes next, Arsenal ‘remain the favourite destination’ for the Serbia international, as they are the club who have ‘taken the most convinced steps’ to sign him and because they finally have ‘the player’s favour after the hesitation in June’, when he wasn’t fully convinced by what the Gunners could offer,” Sport Witness writes.

SMS is a midfield powerhouse who could be an effective substitute for Granit Xhaka. Jorginho has already altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s midfield, and with Savic’s addition, the Gunners’ midfield could be stronger than ever.

Darren N

————————————————————

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…