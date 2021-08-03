Mills names the three things Arsenal ‘need’ to close in on the Champions League places

Danny Mills has praised the signing of Ben White, but insists that Arsenal will need to get three things right before they can close to return to the Champions League.
The Gunners have been moving quickly so far this summer, bringing in young and exciting back-up options at left-back and in central midfield, as well as signing the impressive Ben White from Brighton, who is expected to have a major impact in our first-team.
Danny Mills has moved to praise the work of our club in the current window, admitting that he was shocked that we we were not challenged for his signature by ‘more successful’ teams for his signature, before naming three things we will need before we can challenge for the Champions League places.
“I still think it’s a long way to go for Arsenal,” Mills told the Football Insider.
“He’s an outstanding player, I’ve said it many times. He’s a fantastic defender who is very, very good on the ball. He’s now got himself in the England squad.
“If he’s fit, he plays for Arsenal week in, week out. Without a doubt.
“I’m a little bit surprised clubs who have been a bit more successful in recent years did not come in for him because I think he’s that good.
“What’s he going to win with Arsenal in the next three years? Maybe a cup. Are they going to get into the Champions League in the next three years? I don’t think so. Maybe in that third year but it will be tough and I don’t see it happening immediately.
“I still think Arsenal have got a long way to go. They just need to get their consistency right. Work out who their best starting XI is. Get Aubameyang back firing.
“The pieces seem to be there but they just haven’t managed to put their pieces together.”
Could Arsenal’s lack of European football this season not give us an upper hand in our bid to return to the Champions League places this term?
Patrick
