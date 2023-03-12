“Mind the gap” Piers Morgan celebrates Arteta after Arsenal’s win

Piers Morgan is certainly a happy Arsenal fan today after enjoying the 3-0 win against Fulham this afternoon.
After Manchester City closed the gap between the clubs to two points, Arsenal had to win to extend it again.
In the first half of the match, the Gunners met expectations and it was easy for them to leave Fulham with all the points.
Mikel Arteta has turned doubters into believers and one of his biggest doubters before now was Morgan.
However, the TV host celebrated the Spanish manager after the match. He tweeted and tagged Arteta’s account: “Top of the League… 5pts clear… MIND THE GAP. Congrats @m8arteta”
Just Arsenal Opinion
One of Arteta’s achievements this season is making people like Morgan believe in him and his team again.
The Spanish gaffer has done a terrific job since he became the club’s manager and we can see that his team is going places.
As one of the best coaches in England this season, it will not be a surprise if he starts getting linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
But he will stay and continue the fantastic job he has started here and help create another Arsenal dynasty.
It has been a good season for Arsenal but I still more fear the worst. After being at the top of the table all season to leapflogged at the last minute it will be heart breaking. I just urge Arteta and his team to keep on pushing till we win the league after a long wait.
In life anything and everything is possible. If Man city leapfrog Arsenal to lift the trophy again it will be a great disappointment indeed but not a surprise. However Arsenal should continue with their good work and wait to see how the season will end. You can only change those things which are within your means to control and you leave the rest to God who decides.
If AFC win the league start building that statue of Arteta outside the Emerites !
Wenger is regarded as a great manager for what he did but he inherited his defence from George Graham so he had a big kick start to life at AFC.
Arteta inherited a shambles,under performing wingeing players,badly run transfers,disharmony with the fans.
This guy Arteta and Edu have changed everything,so many wrongs put right and now he has built a team to be proud of so Mr.Kronke or whoever decides these things lets have credit where credit is due there is a new Chosen One on the block,statue please if he pulls of the league…… ?