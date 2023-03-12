“Mind the gap” Piers Morgan celebrates Arteta after Arsenal’s win

Piers Morgan is certainly a happy Arsenal fan today after enjoying the 3-0 win against Fulham this afternoon.

After Manchester City closed the gap between the clubs to two points, Arsenal had to win to extend it again.

In the first half of the match, the Gunners met expectations and it was easy for them to leave Fulham with all the points.

Mikel Arteta has turned doubters into believers and one of his biggest doubters before now was Morgan.

However, the TV host celebrated the Spanish manager after the match. He tweeted and tagged Arteta’s account: “Top of the League… 5pts clear… MIND THE GAP. Congrats @m8arteta”

Just Arsenal Opinion

One of Arteta’s achievements this season is making people like Morgan believe in him and his team again.

The Spanish gaffer has done a terrific job since he became the club’s manager and we can see that his team is going places.

As one of the best coaches in England this season, it will not be a surprise if he starts getting linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But he will stay and continue the fantastic job he has started here and help create another Arsenal dynasty.