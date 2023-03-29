“Minimum €25-30m” manager discusses Arsenal target’s price tag

Elye Wahi has caught the eye of Arsenal with his fine performance in French Ligue 1 this season and he is one player several clubs will queue up to add to their squad at the end of this campaign.

The Montpellier attacker has bagged 12 goals in 24 league games this term and is just 20.

This makes him one of the finest attacking talents in the French top flight and he certainly won’t be there for long.

As Arsenal continues to ponder a move for him, his manager Michel Der Zakarian has now revealed how much he expects the club to make from his departure.

He claims via Made in Paillade:

“The kid, he’s 20, and full of talent. That costs a lot. For me, minimum €25-30m. When you see the TV rights over there, England can buy him. It’s easier for them. Where he can improve? He needs to work on his volume, needs to run a lot more, always be moving and be in a position to repeat the efforts. If you don’t have the fitness…”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wahi has looked much improved this season and will likely change clubs at the end of the campaign.

The attacker will fit into what we are doing at the Emirates, considering his age and we can trust Mikel Arteta to make him an even bigger player in England.

