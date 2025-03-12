“Miracles happen sometimes” PSV manager still open to a turnaround at Arsenal

PSV find themselves at a significant disadvantage ahead of the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Arsenal today, trailing 7-1 from the first leg.

The Dutch side are one of the strongest teams in the Netherlands and managed to eliminate Juventus in the playoff round to reach this stage of the competition. However, their hopes of progressing now appear to be all but over, as they require a near-impossible turnaround to overturn such a heavy first-leg defeat.

Arsenal have shown it possesses the quality to win convincingly once again, potentially by the same margin. Yet, despite the overwhelming odds, PSV manager Peter Bosz remains optimistic that his team can achieve the improbable. He is determined to lead his squad into the game with belief, aiming to make the most of their opportunities and perhaps cause an upset in London.

Bosz expressed his confidence ahead of the match, stating, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“Of course, it would be a huge miracle. But miracles happen sometimes, right? I think everyone who was on the field last week doesn’t want to go through what happened there again. We want to show that we are better than that.

“You’re playing against a top club in a great stadium. Everyone who started playing football as a little boy dreams of being here in the Champions League. We are very motivated to make it a real game. With an eye on the league, I will make some choices.”

Despite PSV’s confidence, football is unpredictable, and no match is ever truly won until the final whistle. Arsenal will need to maintain their professionalism and approach the game with the same intensity as they did in the first leg to secure another victory. While the first-leg result suggests this tie is already decided, complacency could still be costly, and the Gunners must ensure they deliver another strong performance to confirm their place in the next round.