Missed chances and VAR give Arsenal another disappointing weekend

Back to square one we go!

Another weekend and another loss for our boys. Two back to back 1-0 losses in the Premier League with the strongest team Arteta has at his disposal. What is going on?

The team was revealed and going into the game I felt as positive as ever. Maybe the second half against Rapid on Thursday filled me with more positivity then what it should have, and again I underestimated our opponents. But seeing them start without Jamie Vardy was more than a blessing. A back four for Arsenal, differed for Leicester as they went three at the back and five in midfield. It seemed as though Brendan Rogers was clueless with his formation, I know I questioned it myself, but it seemed to help Arsenal and although it was an evenly contested game in those first 20 minutes, I felt like Arsenal slowly grew into the game.

We got an early goal which was debatably ruled out for offside it seems, and that seemed to knock the confidence out of our boys. But things like this will happen in games, you have to dust yourself off and get on with it pushing for more goals and the win.

But Arsenal struggled to find the back of the net despite having both Aubameyang and Lacazette upfront. Then on came Pepe and again to no avail, the goals dried up during the game, it could also be said that Rogers’ formation worked wonders as the game went on, they pegged Arsenal back and defended well then on came Vardy and ruined the night!

So yet again it turns into a disappointing weekend for Arsenal, rueing the missed chances with the 6-1 shots they had within the first 20 minutes.

Arteta needs to analyse and analyse much deeper than just the lack of goals. Something is clearly up with the boys, but they need to dust themselves off and pick themselves up because it will only get tougher from here!

Shenel Osman