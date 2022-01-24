‘Missed opportunity’ – Ramsdale frustrated by his side’s failures

Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that his Arsenal side failed to ‘take the game’ to Burnley in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor yesterday, despite being allowed to dominate proceedings while our opponents concentrated on defence.

The visitors will no doubt be happy to have earned their point as they sit rick-bottom of the Premier League table, but Arsenal missed out on the chance to return to the top-four, and end their run of four winless matches.

Ramsdale is disappointed that we didn’t ‘take the game to them’, however, and believes we played into their hands in our approach.

‘We didn’t really take the game to them, I’ll give credit to Burnley, they defended well,’ Ramsdale told Arsenal Media after full-time.

‘We put balls in the box and that’s meat and drink to Burnley, so it’s a difficult one.

‘It’s definitely a missed opportunity for three points and to gain places back in the league but I’ll take the positive of a clean sheet, with the defending of the whole team. But definitely a frustrating day.

‘It is down to [fatigue]. It’s a difficult one to say because I’m not the one running about every three or four days like those lads have been doing, but with the quality we had on the pitch, we could have got more.

‘We had most of the ball and we could have made more chances, but I can’t fault any of the effort the lads have put in, defending or attacking wise, it was just a bit if quality we missed and also a few good saves from Popey [Nick Pope] as well.’

It is never easy to play against teams that just wants to defend, but we should have been prepared for that scenario before kick-off. We were wasteful with the chances we did carve out, you have to admit that we did try and put too many balls into a packed out box which was always unlikely to work out in our favour.

It definitely is a wasted opportunity, and we will now have to use the break to gather ourselves for a big push to get our hopes of returning to the Champions League back on track.

Patrick

