‘Missing a trick’ – Arsenal urged to land ‘top-drawer’ target

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to follow up on their supposed interest in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as we look to bolster our midfield area.

The Gunners are being increasingly linked with midfield additions this summer, and while there is a few names who are believed to be on our radar, Youri Tielemans seems to be the most likely addition at present.

While we look set to continue our positive transfer window with a new CM, Paul Merson has discussed which players he would be looking at, discussing all of Tielemans, JWP and his favoured signing in Milinkovic-Savic.

“Youri Tielemans would fit nicely at Arsenal if James Ward-Prowse takes the soft option and stays at Southampton,” Merson told the DailyStar.

“I start to worry when that happens when a player plays it safe like that. What are you going to do, realistically, at Southampton? West Ham wanted Ward-Prowse and that would have been a good move for him too because they will finish above Saints.

“But I said before that Arsenal should have gone in for him. The thing is, if he’s staying at Southampton, maybe he doesn’t have the ambition? Leicester’s Tielemans would tick the box for Arsenal. He’d be a decent alternative. But Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the player I would go for.

“If Arsenal get either of those two, they have had a major window. Now more than ever, Arsenal need a top-class midfielder to compete with the best. And I think Savic is a lovely player. A really top-drawer player. The way he played for Lazio last season I personally think he is the best midfield player in Italy.

“I know Manchester United have been linked with him in the past, but why there isn’t a queue of clubs lining up to buy the Serbian, I do not know. I think a lot of clubs are missing a trick. The thing with Tielemans is that he plays in the Premier League. He already has the know-how. He’s proven. And Arsenal don’t have time for bedding players in.”

I rarely get to say this, but I agree with Merson here. Milinkovic-Savic is a special player, and it is a little surprise that he isn’t being linked with more top clubs at present. I think I’d probably prefer the proven Tielemenas however, with the slight age advantage on top of the fact that he has already shown that he is more-than comfortable with the physicality of the Premier League.

I wouldn’t sniff at either being added to the squad however, and both should be considered huge scalps if we can get them over the line.

