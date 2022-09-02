Missing – Mikel Arteta haters where have they all gone?

There may not have been any huge banners or making fun of someone’s accent and lack of English skills but make no mistake Mikel Arteta was hated and derided by a significant number of the Arsenal fan base.
They were all over Youtube building their channels off of Arsenal defeats or looking to make a name for themselves, they were in the mainstream media giving their so-called “expert” opinions, they were former players now on punditry duties saying he was out of his depth.
Where are they all now?
The silence is deafening which in itself is very telling and no doubt they will rear their ugly heads once again if Arteta stumbles but right now, they have gone into hiding. There is a word for that but I will not use it, I am too respectful for that.
Arteta said it was a process and he was ridiculed for it, he said it would take time but oh no, not at Arsenal, success must be instant, they expected the All or Nothing series to be embarrassing and they were convinced Arsenal would not finish in the top four.
There have been no apologies or mea culpa, no acceptance of what the Spaniard has achieved with a club that was in disarray when he was hired.
The poor things are all missing but we should not be worried for them too much, they will be back at some point at the first opportunity they get but their numbers will have dwindled and that reflects very positively on the manager and what he has done so far.
After 5 games?
Even the greatest of managers face criticism, in arteta’s case many of the criticisms are current but that is not the point, more so i believe there are vast majority of arteta fans than haters. Win 3 in a row it’s all arteta boys flaying with articles lose 3 the critics i wouldn’t call them haters will surface one thing this have shown me is that there are more arteta’s fans than haters. For me I’m all arsenal i criticise when i see reasons to and applaud when they are doing okay. All the same the season is just at an infant stage hands folded it will be an enjoyable ride
@Gun down
RealTalk. Just because people criticised Arteta doesn’t make them haters. I criticised his failings, just as I praised his accomplishments. He has my support, due to the fact he’s the coach of the team I support. Simple as…
Now here’s a thing – criticise Martin and my comments are immediately deleted.
Failing to sign a DM is going to cost us big time will get rolled over on Sun and then watch the slide begin and all the positivity that was around will all be gone very quickly!
Judging by many of the comments on this site and twitter since the transfer deadline closed with no additional signings, the knives may have been sheathed but many fans still have their fingers on the handles.
Gives me no pleasure in saying that. Isappoiting really given the start to the season. I’m so relieved that we have two ship captains who won’t sacrifice long term success for a quick rush of blood to the head.
As long as they’re still contributing financially to Arsenal, they could be considered emotional supporters who couldn’t see the potential of Kroenke’s rebuilding project
I guess those noisy people will crow again if we lose at Old Trafford, but it’d be okay as long as they pay to watch or for the merchandises
I very rarely criticise an article or it’s writer ,but what waste of my time reading that, what was it ment to do stir up some arguments for the sake of it .
And all those that have been critical towards Arteta (warranted as well)have not gone into to hiding at all ,still the same posters on here that have always been come rain or shine .
Silly article when the team is doing well .
What an awful an awfully worded article.