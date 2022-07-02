Missing out on Raphinha is not such a big deal for Arsenal

Why losing out on Raphinha is not the be-all end-all

Arsenal entered the 2022 summer transfer window hoping to continue their squad building process.

After signing six players last summer for a total of a whopping £150 million, money was expected to continue to flow out in the current transfer window.

Until now they have spent £85 million on players such as Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos. The good thing is that they won’t stop here.

Wingers Arsenal can sign

Serge Gnabry

Pedro Neto

Moussa Diaby — Jonathan (@DarkestJonatha1) June 29, 2022

The Gunners continue to be interested in Raphinha, Lisandro Martinez and Youri Tielemans. However, Raphinha’s chase might have ended due to strong interest from London rivals Chelsea and Spanish giants Barcelona, which is the place the player wants to go.

It is obviously not the worst thing that the North London outfit are missing out on the Brazilian. It’s the nature of transfer market.

You get a share of hits and misses and there is little you can do about it.

Arsenal have identified two new targets as the chances of signing Raphinha now are slim. — afcway (@afcway) June 30, 2022

I am in the small section of the Arsenal fans who are not disappointed with Raphinha’s failed pursuit. The reasons for it are the following:

The 25-year-old’s quoted price is very high, more than what his market price is.



It’s clear that Raphinha does not see Arsenal as his preferred destination. I don’t want players who don’t want to jump on the chance of putting on the iconic red and white jersey.



We can now pursue a signing of a young winger, whose potential might be higher than the Leeds United man. All that for a considerably less price.

I am fully over the Raphinha saga. Fabio only wanted Arsenal

Jesus only wanted Arsenal Go for those types of players🤲❤ pic.twitter.com/SalanF8pUD — UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) June 30, 2022

Raphinha’s preferred position is the right side of the wing, where we already have the star boy Bukayo Saka. I’ll prefer someone who’s a versatile left-winger.



There is still a lot of time left in the market to chase an alternative to the former Sporting Lisbon man.

There are so many positive points to look at if one wishes to do so. Even though Raphinha is a top player, Arsenal not signing him is not the be-all and end-all.

When the door of one opportunity closes, another one opens. It’s just that Arsenal will have to be smart to pounce on it.

Yash Bisht

