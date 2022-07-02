Missing out on Raphinha is not such a big deal for Arsenal

Why losing out on Raphinha is not the be-all end-all
Arsenal entered the 2022 summer transfer window hoping to continue their squad building process.
After signing six players last summer for a total of a whopping £150 million, money was expected to continue to flow out in the current transfer window.
Until now they have spent £85 million on players such as Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos. The good thing is that they won’t stop here.
Wingers Arsenal can sign
Serge Gnabry
Pedro Neto
Moussa Diaby
The Gunners continue to be interested in Raphinha, Lisandro Martinez and Youri Tielemans. However, Raphinha’s chase might have ended due to strong interest from London rivals Chelsea and Spanish giants Barcelona, which is the place the player wants to go.
It is obviously not the worst thing that the North London outfit are missing out on the Brazilian. It’s the nature of transfer market.
You get a share of hits and misses and there is little you can do about it.
Arsenal have identified two new targets as the chances of signing Raphinha now are slim.
I am in the small section of the Arsenal fans who are not disappointed with Raphinha’s failed pursuit. The reasons for it are the following:
- The 25-year-old’s quoted price is very high, more than what his market price is.
- It’s clear that Raphinha does not see Arsenal as his preferred destination. I don’t want players who don’t want to jump on the chance of putting on the iconic red and white jersey.
- We can now pursue a signing of a young winger, whose potential might be higher than the Leeds United man. All that for a considerably less price.
I am fully over the Raphinha saga.
Fabio only wanted Arsenal
Jesus only wanted Arsenal
Go for those types of players🤲❤ pic.twitter.com/SalanF8pUD
- Raphinha’s preferred position is the right side of the wing, where we already have the star boy Bukayo Saka. I’ll prefer someone who’s a versatile left-winger.
- There is still a lot of time left in the market to chase an alternative to the former Sporting Lisbon man.
There are so many positive points to look at if one wishes to do so. Even though Raphinha is a top player, Arsenal not signing him is not the be-all and end-all.
When the door of one opportunity closes, another one opens. It’s just that Arsenal will have to be smart to pounce on it.
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Just another ridiculously over priced football player. Why shoud we pay 50mill for a player Leeds bought for 15mill two seasons ago? Is Leeds going to buy Niles for 40mill?
It’s rediculous because the deal failed, if it went through then it will be an Arteta masterclass to you, how much did we pay for white and how much did Brighton buy him. And with clubs looking at raphinha unlike white when we signed him then there must be something about him
If Raphinha is standing a UCL club like Chelsea up for Barcelona, let alone Arsenal
The fans also need to forget the other targets, if the players don’t really want to join us. For instance, Martinez who’d likely prefer to work under Ten Hag, his ex-manager
Arsenal had better look for players who can frequently score from set-pieces first, otherwise we’d likely not be able to increase our goal tally
Arsenal scored many goals from set pieces and Conner’s this concluded season what is your obsession with set pieces? Please say something else you can’t keep repeating this every article it’s now sounding like a broken record, I am not sure Arteta is here to read your repeated messages
16 goals we scored in EPL are considered as set-piece goals in Premier League official website, which are 26% of our total goals. It sounds great, but actually:
– Magalhaes scored 5 from corner kicks
– Odegaard scored 1 from a free kick
– Holding scored 1 from a corner kick
– The rest are from penalties
I believe arsenal scored 13 times from corners, Gabriel netted 5 times this season. I also believe about 30+ of Arsenal’s 61 goals came from set-pieces this season. About 20+ again were also attributed to some sort of set-piece I want to see the full picture because what I posted above is what was spoken of us when the season was concluded
I forgot about Partey’s goal. Magalhaes and Holding can be expected to score in corner kicks, but our free-kick takers missed too many chances
We just scored eight clean goals from set-pieces, which is bad for an unstable team. I mean direct headers in corner kick situations and direct free-kicks
The rest came from penalties and confusions/ chaos, such as Nketiah’s lucky goal after Holding bounced the ball. Mostly penalties, but EPL website noted them as set-piece goals
I’m glad Richarlison went to Spuds because I think he’s overpriced & over-rated. Not disappointed about Bissouma either. I know lots of Gooners wanted him but he’s very similar to Xhaka and just as much of a liability a lot of the time. I was keener on Rapinha, but as others have already pointed out, it’s not a position that Arsenal really need to fill, so not too worried about him either. Would rather see another striker (Tall target men) deep midfielder, and maybe a good defender to compete with / back up the 1st choice ones that we already have.
Please can I see EPL proven players better than those players you mentioned above that arsenal can possibly sign
Do we even need yet another attacking player?
Arteta mentioned 20 field players as the ideal squad size.
Even if Pepe finds himself a new club, we’ll have 8 attacking players in Jesus (🤞🤞), Nketiah, Martinelli, ESR, Ode, Vieira, Saka and Marquinhos.
Perhaps Marquinhos is too young and could be loaned out to leave room for another winger but it’s worth assessing him on the London Colney training ground first.
Marquinhos is not too young to play in epl. For about his official age. He is probably other than White and be about in Pepe age bracket. With what we know about South Americans and Africans lying about their age, I’m probably right. That is why I was keen on Partey purchase at the time he was almost 28. If we loan him out that might be the end of him.
I would just keep Pepe
He was not getting a look in last season as Saka was on fire and we had no European football.
He is still decent, the season before he got ten goals, good return for a wide man.
@Mark. I agree with you. Pepe didn´t get enough games on the pitch. Pepe is a fine goalscoring winger, but often he disappeared in the match. If he plays more regularly I am convinced he will come good. I think Arsenal should reconsider Pepe, if he wants to stay.
Please can JustArsenal stop pinning Raphinha articles and photos on the website?
Can we stop acting like a little club abd just forget about this transfer saga that never made sense to start with? The guy won’t even speak to Chelsea as he is till bent on moving to Barcelona.
Can we stop the Raphinha talk? We have squeezed as much juice from it as it can produce..
Cody Gakpo, Maxwel Cornet or Zaha would IMO be good alternatives.
Raphina is not better than Martinelli…….he is overpriced too…….we are better off buying a taller striker and a backup dm.
Funny how things moves, most people were routing for him just days ago then he looks likely to be heading to Chelsea then again most people who were routing for him then are now saying different thing altogether eg overpriced, not needed (position already covered by saka) not better than what we already have etc can’t stop laughing
What a funny world
@Gun down. I have always rated Raphinha. I still do. I don’t think you can find any posts from me saying anything negative about him. I have only said, that Raphinha would be too good for the bench at Arsenal as a cover for Saka.