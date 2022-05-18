Missing out on the Champions League will not spoil Arsenal’s chances of signing striker

Arsenal has spent the last few weeks dreaming of playing in the Champions League next season.

However, losses to Tottenham and Newcastle United in their last two games mean the Gunners would need a miracle to make the top four even if they win their last game of the season.

Missing out on the Champions League will have a huge impact on the club’s plans, especially in terms of the players they will sign.

They have been interested in the likes of Youri Tielemans, Darwin Nunez and Gabriel Jesus in the last few weeks.

These players might reconsider their interest if the Gunners miss out on a UCL spot.

However, The Sun claims it will not affect their move for Jesus. The Brazilian’s entourage has admitted he would love to work under Mikel Arteta after their time together at Manchester City.

If Arsenal doesn’t make the UCL, he might still make the move to the Emirates.

This will come as a major boost to the Gunners who need a striker to fire them back inside the top four places next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been in great form recently and he is showing that he is a top attacker.

If we add him to our squad, we will improve our goal-scoring rate and that could fire us to a better finish in the EPL next season.