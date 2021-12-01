Arsenal News Latest News

Mixed messages from Arteta who claims Arsenal will be ‘very alert’ in January

Mikel Arteta has played down Arsenal’s January transfer window plans, before claiming that we will be ‘very alert in the market’.

We are believed to have attended a pre-transfer window event recently as we prepare for the upcoming winter window, exciting fans who may have believed that we could have seen further strengthening after a thoroughly impressive summer.

We were the biggest spenders in the division, but more importantly each of those arrivals has had a positive impact on the team. All of Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Albert Sambi Lokonga have all thoroughly impressed, helping us climb up to fourth in the Premier League table.

There were reports that the success of the window could mean that the owners would sanction further spending, but Arteta has played down any big moves.

While the manager claims that we must be ready to deal with any injuries that come about, he doesn’t mention any worries about his squad despite knowing that Mo Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey will be leaving us for the AFCON tournament early into 2022. I believe he is also choosing to pretend that we are not planning for any exits in January, which seems unlikely.

Is Arteta just keeping his cards close to his chest, or would a quiet window make sense given our positive momentum at present?

Patrick

  1. Declan says:
    December 1, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Off topic but i see big Gabriel fought off a baseball bat wielding robber who tried to steal his car earlier this year. The would be thief was jailed today for 5 years. 👏💪

    1. Admin Pat says:
      December 1, 2021 at 5:50 pm

      like kolasinac?

      1. Declan says:
        December 1, 2021 at 6:45 pm

        Yes AdPat very similar.

      2. FingersFurnell says:
        December 1, 2021 at 7:47 pm

        I didn’t know kolasinac had been jailed for 5 years?, I thought he was on loan or injured

