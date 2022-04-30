Mixed news on Arsenal’s potential signing of striker with 33 goals this term

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that reported Arsenal target Darwin Nunez ‘will leave’ Benfica this summer, but adds that he will not be moving on cheaply.
The Gunners are unlikely to be alone in their pursuit of Nunez, who has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season, although we are believed to be eyeing alternatives also.
It is unclear where his future lies at present, but Fabrizio Romano insists that he will be on the move in the coming window, and that they have already opened talks over his replacement.
“Darwin Nunez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough,” Romano apparently wrote on his social media (via Football.London). “Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo – but nothing agreed yet.”
Our chances of signing have to be boosted with his club seemingly having accepted his departure, but whether we are ready and willing to splash out in excess of €75 Million (£63 Million) to land him remains to be seen.
Our club is believed to be ready to spend big to bring in a new striker, and should Nunez be able to translate his current goalscoring form that price would appear to be a snip, but I’m not so certain that he is the one I would be concentrating on.
Is Nunez your preferred target to lead our attack next season?
Patrick
£63mill is what we can afford but the question is will he be interested in joining us with the likes of utd,pool,chelski,spuds and the new big boys newcastle all sniffing around it all comes down to battle on personal terms.
I don’t think arsenal will sign any of Nunez and Osimeh… as the window approaches we will see a clear picture
His club can ask whatever they like, but he is only worth what a buyer is willing to pay.
They can hold out for 100 million, but only a desperate club would pay that.
Even if he repeats these numbers, his contract length shrinks and so will his price next window or two.
Quite the gamble if they turn down 60-70 million, let’s see how that risk ages.
Oh boy! don’t think he’s going to come to us gain. Gabriel Jesus
I would go for Osimhen as first choice. If it doesn’t work, then go for Nunez. We should also bring in Jovic on loan with an option to buy. That makes two strikers
All what we need is a goal scorering machine of over 20 goal per season
Considering the deluge of top strikers that will be available in the upcoming window, 75M for Darwin Nunez? No way! This will be other good targets available for less than 60M. It’s not rocket science. Just a matter of demand and supply.