Mixed news on Arsenal’s potential signing of striker with 33 goals this term

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that reported Arsenal target Darwin Nunez ‘will leave’ Benfica this summer, but adds that he will not be moving on cheaply.

The Gunners are unlikely to be alone in their pursuit of Nunez, who has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season, although we are believed to be eyeing alternatives also.

It is unclear where his future lies at present, but Fabrizio Romano insists that he will be on the move in the coming window, and that they have already opened talks over his replacement.

“Darwin Nunez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough,” Romano apparently wrote on his social media (via Football.London). “Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo – but nothing agreed yet.”

Our chances of signing have to be boosted with his club seemingly having accepted his departure, but whether we are ready and willing to splash out in excess of €75 Million (£63 Million) to land him remains to be seen.

Our club is believed to be ready to spend big to bring in a new striker, and should Nunez be able to translate his current goalscoring form that price would appear to be a snip, but I’m not so certain that he is the one I would be concentrating on.

Is Nunez your preferred target to lead our attack next season?

