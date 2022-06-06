Mixed reports on Arsenal supposed Gabriel Jesus chase

Arsenal are believed to have made Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus our priority signing this summer, but it is hard to digest the truth without the fiction.

The Gunners priority is largely talked about as our attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’s departures yet to be replaced, and Jesus has been claimed in a number of circles to be our favoured signing.

The Football Insider is somewhat of a reliable source, and they claimed yesterday that a source close to our club believed that personal terms had been agreed with the City star, with just a fee now needed to be agreed with the selling club, but now it is being reported in Spain (via the DailyMail) that he has been offered out to Spanish clubs, with Real Madrid considering such a move.

They also add that Atletico were also offered the chance to sign him, but that they had turned down the opportunity.

Something about this transfer does seem a little too good to be true, but it has felt like it has been increasingly likely to be completed as the story has run on. I still have my doubts that we will get this over the line however, with our Champions League absence a blow to our chances of signing certain players. I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if this fell through, but I believe he will be an important player should we get this done.

Should Jesus be our priority this summer or would another of our targets be more suited to our attack?

Patrick

