Mixed reports on Arsenal supposed Gabriel Jesus chase

Arsenal are believed to have made Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus our priority signing this summer, but it is hard to digest the truth without the fiction.
The Gunners priority is largely talked about as our attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’s departures yet to be replaced, and Jesus has been claimed in a number of circles to be our favoured signing.
The Football Insider is somewhat of a reliable source, and they claimed yesterday that a source close to our club believed that personal terms had been agreed with the City star, with just a fee now needed to be agreed with the selling club, but now it is being reported in Spain (via the DailyMail) that he has been offered out to Spanish clubs, with Real Madrid considering such a move.
They also add that Atletico were also offered the chance to sign him, but that they had turned down the opportunity.
Something about this transfer does seem a little too good to be true, but it has felt like it has been increasingly likely to be completed as the story has run on. I still have my doubts that we will get this over the line however, with our Champions League absence a blow to our chances of signing certain players. I certainly wouldn’t be shocked if this fell through, but I believe he will be an important player should we get this done.
Should Jesus be our priority this summer or would another of our targets be more suited to our attack?
Patrick
5 Comments
If Gnabry may come forget Jesus & go get Serge and a proper no9. Laca gone, Pepe sold & Balogun loaned after Eddie’s new deal.
It’s also so obvious Bissouma wants to come to Arsenal, so why not go for him asap as he is in the last 12months of his deal and will cost under £30m, or offer AMN plus a few million for him. Everybody’s a winner, AMN gets to stay in the Premier League to play every week with Brighton who get a good player in return for their loss & we get one of the brightest midfielders in the league who wants to be at The Emirates.
Teilimans is another though he is more like Xhaka & wouldn’t say no to but means Lokonga may have to go on loan, same as Taveres when we buy a LB.
If we manage to get deals like above done then we will have a good squad heading into the season. The midfield let us down this past season as did the exp forwards so bringing in 5 players like Bissouma, Teilimans, Gnabry, LB & a proper no9 would transform this already talented youngsters to push on after this seasons experience of ups and alots of downs, only to get stronger.
My only concern is Mikel & Edu but we will see.
When Bayern Munich is keen on keeping you, you don’t leave them to sign for an Arsenal project. Forget Gnabry. He’s not coming. End of story
@dgr8xt
RealTalk. Seems many on here wanting Serge, were not around when he was playing for us. Dude couldn’t leave us quick enough…
Gabriel Jesus would be a good signing. If we are planning on copying City’s tactics (which they seem to have abandoned now with the signing of Haaland), then at 35m and 150k PW it is good business. Anything above that would mean we would be constrained most likely with him as our major addition in the striking department and no viable alternative approach, except maybe use Moller as a focal point forward. As the window has not yet been opened and so many rumors are rife, I am interested to know how we have planned to approach this window. As always I hope an early conclusion of business is carried out as that would mean more time for MA training the squad. Not expecting any miracles but keeping my fingers crossed.
COYG!
He’Why should we sign a striker who is not even as tall as Nketiah? The answer is because it seems were already resigning Nketiah. If we’re signing Jesus, then we should not re-up Nketiah as both aren’t great aerially. Jesus and another towering striker should come in, not Nketiah, and certainly not for £100k p/w