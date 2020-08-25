MK Dons v Arsenal preview & where to watch

Arsenal will make the short trip to Milton Keynes to take on the Dons this evening, with a mixture of youth and first-team expected to be fielded.

We only have a very limited pre-season to enjoy this summer following the Coronavirus pandemic, with the respective divisions given little time to delay their new seasons with the European Championships scheduled in for next summer.

We have yet to name our friendly schedule, and tonight’s warm-up to the season may well end up being our only pre-season outing with the Community Shield coming up this Saturday, and with the UEFA Nations League scheduled in for the following weekend before the new Premier League term gets underway.

With this likely to be our only fixture, you can expect a large number of our playing squad to be involved, and it will be interesting to see if Bernd Leno makes his first appearance since succumbing to injury against Brighton.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe could well be thrust into the line-up today, having enjoyed a fruitful loan with Huddersfield, while William Saliba will also be expected to make his first outing in an Arsenal shirt.

What will be interesting to see today will be the formation that is used against the Dons, with belief that Mikel Arteta has plans to return to a back four in the long run, despite success with a back five in the latter stages of last season.

You can catch all the goings on live via a few sources, with Arsenal hoping to get you to sign up through their official site in order to watch with them, while MK Dons will simply be streaming through their official YouTube page. Some international viewers may also be able to catch the match live on TV.

Tune in at 17:55 (British Summer Time) for all the actoin.

