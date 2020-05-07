Mkhitaryan’s super-agent denies Arsenal transfer request

Mino Raiola has categorically denied reports that his client Henrikh Mkhitaryan had contacted his parent club Arsenal to push for a move to Roma.

The Armenian international has been enjoying his time in Serie A, earning a regular role in the side after a limited role initially.

Roma are now believed to be keen on extending the 31 year-old’s stay in the Italian capital, and a deal may well be possible in the coming window.

The midfielder was then claimed to have messaged Arsenal in a bid to push through his permanent move, but the player’s agent has moved to deny such claims.

The Corriere dello Sport had claimed that Mkhitaryan had privately told Arsenal: “My time in London is over.

“I hope you manage to find an agreement with Roma because my desire is to remain.”

But the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, responded on social media on Thursday morning: “Mkhitaryan did not send any message to Arsenal.

“Specially in times like these, fake news are completely unacceptable.”

A move for Mkhi does appear likely in the coming window regardless, with only one year remaining on his current deal, although this will not be a normal summer when it comes to transfer activity.

The Bundesliga is the only division to have a confirmed return date to complete their season, while much of the other top European leagues remain in limbo, hoping that they will get cleared to return, which will have a huge boost to finances.

Arsenal are claimed to be the worst hit at present from the suspension of football, and it may well turn out that our asking prices may have to be lowered in order to raise funds for our own spending this summer.

Will Mkhitaryan be a Roma player next season? Where do these fake quotes come from?

Patrick