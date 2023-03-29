MLS sell-out tickets for All-Star game against Arsenal in five hours

The power of the Arsenal brand has hit the MLS, where the tickets for their game against the All-Stars in the American top flight sold out in hours.

The Gunners are the chosen opponents to face the American side that Wayne Rooney will manage in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in terrific form this season and most fans around the globe enjoy watching their games.

This makes them one club Americans want to see and may have influenced the decision to pick them to face the All-Star team.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the ticket for the July 19 game at Audi Field sold out within five hours as fans rushed to get their hands on one before it was no longer available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our performance this season has earned us more support and the Americans are keen to see our superstars on their shores.

That game would be a part of our preseason and we expect our players not to take it too seriously.

However, for the Americans, it is a unique opportunity to see the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard live in action near them. Hopefully, we will attend the fixture as defending English champions.

