MLS side attempts to help Arsenal offload Mesut Ozil

Turkish outlet, NTV Spor says that DC United has stepped up their pursuit of Mesut Ozil ahead of the next transfer window.

The German has been axed from the Arsenal first team and he is free to leave the club.

He hasn’t played for them since March and if he has any hopes of playing club football in the new year, then a move away from the Emirates would be best for him.

The report says that he has received a serious offer from the MLS side who are looking for a marquee signing.

They had Wayne Rooney on their books recently with the former Manchester United striker scoring 25 goals in 52 games for them.

The report says that DC United isn’t the only team that is interested in signing Ozil, the German is also considering offers from Qatar, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Ozil will be free to start speaking to another team next month when he will have just six months of his current deal left at the Emirates.

The MLS season starts early in the year, but the report didn’t state if the Americans will look to sign him in the next transfer window.