Mo Elneny explains how emotional he felt when Arsenal gave him a new contract despite injury

Mohamed Elneny is the oldest player on Arsenal’s books at the moment, having been signed by Arsene Wenger from Basel back in January 2016, and there is no doubt that he was fulfilling his dream when he came to the Gunners and has loved being here ever since.

Despite those 8 seasons at the Emirates, he has only actually started in 106 games, with another 48 substitute appearances, but he has never complained and has always been ready to play his part in cup games or when we have been decimated by injuries.

Last year was particularly hard for the Egyptian, as he had only made four starts before he was seriously laid out with a knee injury which kept him out for the rest of the season. At 30 years of age with his contract set to run out last summer, he honesly thought his career with the gunners was over, but then he was given a shock by Arteta and the management, when they offered him a yer extension to his deal while he recovered from his injuries.

He could not believe it and admits he was overjoyed. “It was one of the happiest days in my life,” Elneny said in an interview with the Standard. “The way they spoke to me, the way the entire club was happy about this decision, they made me cry this day.

“Arsenal football club, they know I love them 100 per cent, so much. They know I don’t want to leave. I want to stay and finish my career there, 100 per cent.

“I was injured and my contract was finishing and I could not play anymore last season, and they came straight away after I got injured, the next day and said: ‘Mo, what sort of contract will it have to be? We love you here and we and we want you to stay’. Really, this club is great.”

Elneny is now fit again, but is finding it harder to get any game time with the plethora to top midfielders at the club, but has no intention of giving up fighting for his place. “I want to finish my career when I’m 37 or 36, so I still have five or six years left to go,” he continued. “I’m working really hard like always and trying to go back into the first XI for Arsenal. For sure, it’s my goal this year.