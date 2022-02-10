Mo Elneny explains why Arteta refused to let him leave Arsenal

Despite Arsenal having a massive clearout of unwanted players in January, it was revealed yesterday that Mohamed Elneny’s agent had multiple offers for the Egyptian star, but Mikel Arteta blocked any any attempts to prise him away from the Emirates.

Now Elneny himself has made a candid interview with Mehwar TV, in which he explains that Arteta originally intended to let him leave but has since changed his mind. Elneny says that he expected be told to go as far back as 2020. “After my loan to Besiktas, Arsenal contacted me with very clear words that I was out of Arteta’s plans. I agreed with my agent on that, but I had to start training with Arsenal until I found a new club,”

“After a while, Arteta began to re-think. I scored in the next friendly game, another goal, then the Liverpool game came and we won the title (the Community Shield). Arteta told me; ‘You were out of my squad, but now you are one of the important players for me’.

“I talked to the club before the season and in January about my position in the squad and if I have to leave the club. But Arteta rejected that.”

He is certainly a wonderful backup, but although Elneny has been at Arsenal for six years now he has never really been considered a regular starter in the League, and has only got into double figures twice for starting spots in the whole time.

But he could actually get a few games this season before he leaves in the summer. With just Xhaka, Partey and Lokonga in the midfield position, injuries or suspensions could give him one more chance to shine, and you never know, Arteta may even offer him a contract extension…

Watch Mikel Arteta talking the transfer window, Aubameyang and the squad size.