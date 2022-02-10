Mo Elneny explains why Arteta refused to let him leave Arsenal

Despite Arsenal having a massive clearout of unwanted players in January, it was revealed yesterday that Mohamed Elneny’s agent had multiple offers for the Egyptian star, but Mikel Arteta blocked any any attempts to prise him away from the Emirates.
Now Elneny himself has made a candid interview with Mehwar TV, in which he explains that Arteta originally intended to let him leave but has since changed his mind. Elneny says that he expected be told to go as far back as 2020. “After my loan to Besiktas, Arsenal contacted me with very clear words that I was out of Arteta’s plans. I agreed with my agent on that, but I had to start training with Arsenal until I found a new club,”
“After a while, Arteta began to re-think. I scored in the next friendly game, another goal, then the Liverpool game came and we won the title (the Community Shield). Arteta told me; ‘You were out of my squad, but now you are one of the important players for me’.
“I talked to the club before the season and in January about my position in the squad and if I have to leave the club. But Arteta rejected that.”
He is certainly a wonderful backup, but although Elneny has been at Arsenal for six years now he has never really been considered a regular starter in the League, and has only got into double figures twice for starting spots in the whole time.
But he could actually get a few games this season before he leaves in the summer. With just Xhaka, Partey and Lokonga in the midfield position, injuries or suspensions could give him one more chance to shine, and you never know, Arteta may even offer him a contract extension…
Watch Mikel Arteta talking the transfer window, Aubameyang and the squad size.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sounds like manipulation, making statements and not sticking to them. Feel bad for Mo, i was hoping he could leave to somewhere where he would be appreciated and loved. Top professional!
I’ve always liked Elneny as an Arsenal player, the article says he might have “one more chance to shine” but he isn’t really a shiny player in my book, he does a job and does it well when called upon and rarely lets us down, I reckon he is well respected by his team mates also
Elneny is far better than lokonga in my opinion. But Arteta will play lokonga ahead of Elneny..
I think the reason why Arteta did not let him leave is because his departure may fetch the club some money.
The apprentice is a generous manager, he doesn’t sell players, he rather let them go for free.
The article even suggested that he may be offered a contract extension, nothing is impossible with Arteta in charge.
I doubt you would be able to coach a primary school team and here you are castigating Arteta, he’s only human but has so far done well,
Anyone can see Lokonga makes more direct passes than Elneny, a good reason why he’s ahead of Elneny,
Incase you don’t know, January buys are always on probability, little time to adapt , I think it’s better we buy in the summer.