Mo Elneny joins Mo Salah in isolation after testing positive for COVID

As the whole of England (and most of Europe) are in lockdown, it is worrying that the coronavirus is still spreading like wildfire, and it seems that the so-called Elite Sports bubbles are also being affected by the spike in cases.

Since joining the Egypt side for their double-header against Togo, the Liverpool striker Mo Salah was confirmed as being postive for COVID and was put into isolation for ten days.

Now the Egypt squad has travelled to Togo, and it has been confirmed by the Eyptian FA that the testing on arrival showed that Arsenal’s very own Mohammed Elneny has also tested postive, and was returned to Cairo to begin his isolation.

The official statement (as reported by Sky) reads: “The results of the medical swabs conducted by the national team upon arrival in Togo showed negative all except for Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny, whose result appeared positive without any symptoms.

“The player immediately began to implement the special medical protocol for people infected with Covid-19.”

It is now certain that Elneny, who is one of the most improved players under Arteta so far) will miss our trip to Leeds next week, but surely you have to feel sorry for Egypt, who now face playing a crucial AFCON Qualifying game without Elneny and Salah, arguably their two very best players…