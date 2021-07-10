Mo Elneny – Return to Besiktas or keep as backup at Arsenal?

The Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny has also been a bit divisive amongst Arsenal fans, with many thinking he is an able backup that produces the occasional bit of brilliance, but does not have the skills to be a regular first teamer.

Now, with just 12 months left on his contract we are getting many contradictory reports about where his future lies.

Obviously we could just let him run down his contract until next summer if we fail to get in good enough replacements, but according to Football.London the Gunners are intending to give him an extension after commencing talks in April.

But I am more likely to believe that the 28 year-old will not have his contract extended and he will be given the option of finding a new club or staying on at the Emirates as a fringe player, which has never seemed to have bothered him in the past to be fair.

Now it is being reported by AS that Besiktas, who are the current Turkish Champions, are keen for Elneny to return to the club after having a very successful loan in the Super Liga the year before last, but again it is only likely to be a loan and would just reduce our wage bill for next season.

Do you think we should keep him as backup, or just let him leave this summer?

Admin Pat