Mo Elneny sends emotional goodbye message to Arsenal fans “In my heart forever”

The Egyptian star Mohamed Elneny has finally left Arsenal after 8 years as a loyal and passionate Gooner, and he was generously repaid last summer when Mikel Arteta gave our midfielder an extra one-year extension to his contract, despite him being out with a long term injury and with little prospect of getting any game time even after his recovery.

But sadly his time at Arsenal has finally come to the end, and he admitted that he couldn’t even join in the end-of-season lap of honour farewell to the fans after our last home game against Everton. Mo spoke to the club’s official website saying: “It’s meant a lot to me being here for so long, it was the best eight years of my life. I love this club so much, I love the fans, I love everything about Arsenal.

“It breaks my heart – that’s why I refused to take to the field [on the lap of honour] because I was so full of emotion. But that’s life, my time here has come to an end and I’m very proud of what I’ve done for this club.

“I love these fans and I gave everything that I had. I appreciate everything they did for me, in the good moments and the bad, and they’re always going to be in my heart forever.”

The Gunners couldn’t have hoped for a better servant, who was probably the last player still on the books from before Arsene Wenger’s departure, and he even played alongside Arteta when the Spaniard was Arsenal’s captain when he first arrived. “I played with Mikel for six months before he retired and became a coach,” Mo continued. “I enjoyed playing with him and him coaching me because I learned so much from him. I appreciate everything he has done for me and this football club.

“When he was playing he was clever, and then he’s had so many good coaches he got to work with. You could see his leadership and that he could be something special.

“I’ve never seen a group of players like this. Everyone supports each other and loves each other, and works as a family. I’m going to miss them, they’ve been my friends for so long.

“We’re going to be friends forever. I’m going to be supporting them now in front of the TV and sometimes I’m going to come to the stadium to watch them. I’m sure they’ll have an amazing year next year as well because they deserve it.”

Mo Elneny is a very special Man, and the embodiment of our favourite maxim “Once A Gooner, Always a Gooner”.

