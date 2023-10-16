Mo Elneny sets up his own Elneny FC training school as he aims to go into coaching on retirement

You can’t help but be inspired when you learn that Mohammed Elneny has set up his own football academy, Elneny FC.

The midfielder has not been a regular starter for Mikel Arteta or any other Arsenal coach, but this could be owing to injury issues, which may have caused him to struggle to find his rhythm.

Even so, Arteta recognizes his value to the team — probably what he does behind the scenes — and offered him a new contract earlier this year to prove it even though he was out with a long term injury. Arteta probably sees himself in the Egyptian in terms of having the ability to coach others. No one can deny that the 31-year-old is one of Arsenal’s players who many believe has the potential to become a coach.

Even Charles Watts, an Arsenal-affiliated journalist, recently discussed Elneny becoming a coach after hanging up his boots on YouTube. Watts stated, “It wouldn’t surprise me at all with Mohamed Elneny once he hangs up his boots, which I don’t think he’s ready to do just yet, but once he does, I think he’s definitely gonna move into coaching,”

“He’s learning his badges at Arsenal and he’s coaching the youngsters at Arsenal when he can. At the moment, he’s got his own academy as well. He’s launching his own Elneny FC, where he’s looking to get players from a couple of age groups, sort of 11 to 18s but also an older age group as well, to try and get them into football.

“He’s putting a lot of emphasis into this, and as he gets towards the end of his playing career, he’s clearly very, very excited by the prospect of moving into coaching.”

Back to Elneny FC Academy: It has a unique slogan, “Where talent meets opportunity,” and they are now seeking players aged 16 to 25. This clearly demonstrates that the major goal of this organization is to develop emerging talents into future stars by providing them with opportunities to play on an even bigger stage.

Mohammed Elneny coaches part of the training sessions when he can, demonstrating his desire to become a coach in the future while also contributing to developing young talents.

Darren N

