Mo Kudus says West Ham “definitely want to bounce back against Arsenal”

Following their 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United over the weekend, Arsenal will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s London Derby Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

West Ham defeated Lincoln in the last round, while Arsenal defeated Brentford 1-0 to set up this Carabao Cup showdown.

Arsenal are going into the game in good form, having won three of their last four games (the other being a tie). West Ham, on the other hand, come into this match with a poor run of results, having not won in their last four games, losing their last three, and drawing the other.

For the Hammers to beat Arsenal, they’ll have to do something magical.

Speaking of something magical, Arsenal 2023 summer target Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham, has promised to help his team regain their winning ways against Arsenal.

“We definitely want to bounce back against Arsenal. The good thing is there are a lot of games, and we don’t have time to be too disappointed,” he said after Sunday’s game.

“The focus now has to be on Arsenal, our next game, and how we do better.”

Kudus has every reason to desire to assist West Ham in causing problems for Arsenal. However, given how wonderfully Arsenal is playing right now, I only see that game going one way: Arsenal winning handily to maintain their domestic unbeaten streak.

Daniel O

