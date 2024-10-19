Modest Ben White reveals the secrets as to why he rarely gets injured for Arsenal

Stop being Modest Ben! You’re a fantastic player.

Benjamin White has been one of the most consistent performers in the Arsenal squad since his arrival in 2021 even though he underwent a positional change after his first season at the club. He has missed the last few games due to a minor injury he had been nursing for a while before being rested against Manchester City, we have not felt his absence in the few games he has due to the excellence of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber however we’ll still love to have him back in the side as soon as possible.

Even though it’s been a while we’ve seen him on the pitch for us, some gooners were able to get a glimpse of him recently on Amazon Prime Video in an outdoor interview with Ben Forster. In what was a rare interview with the Englishman, we got to get some insight in the inner workings of the Arsenal squad and on the player himself. Some of the things they talked about was the ability of some players in the squad like Gabriel, Saliba and Declan Rice to name a few but he also shed some more light his dislike for watching football after representing the Gunners on the pitch. I would highly recommend anyone who hasn’t to watch the full interview, it will be a good watch!

Coming back to the interview though, when specifically asked on why he hardly misses games for the Gunners, he said: “I really don’t know, if you were to ask anyone at the club who’s the most professional, it wouldn’t be me.” furthermore he said. “I wouldn’t go in the ice bath, I wouldn’t stretch and it’s because I probably don’t get Injured often” he cited the reasons for his lack of frequent injuries as for him not being “super quick or powerful” which is a truly humble reply considering how good he has been for the Gunners for a couple of years now. Okay he may not be the most powerful or the quickest, but he certainly has those characteristics at a high level, if not then he would have struggled to cope with making the switch to right-back in 2022.

Looking at the run of fixtures coming up, him being fully fit will be a massive plus for us, and hopefully he’ll be back at his best when he reclaims his starting role!

Thoughts, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

