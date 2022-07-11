Mohamed Elneny reveals the secret to one of his goal-scoring skills

Mohamed Elneny is famed for scoring from outside the box whenever he finds the back of the net.

These goals sometimes prove pivotal to Arsenal in some of their matches, and the midfielder has revealed the sacrifices he does behind the scenes to achieve that success on the pitch.

Only a few players can score goals from outside the box, and Elneny is one of them. He claims he spends a lot of time after training, mastering that skill.

The Egyptian midfielder has just signed a contract extension at the club, and we might see more long-range strikes from him.

Speaking about the skill, he said, as quoted by Standard Sports:

“It’s what I love!

“I love to score from distance. It’s what I work on every day in training. After every training, I work on it, when I finish training, I keep shooting from distance.

“Because I know shooting from distance can create a winning [scenario]. If the game is level and we need someone to shoot from outside, they can change the game sometimes. This is what I have to do, work on helping my team in every way.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sometimes strikers struggle to break down opponents by moving inside the box, and the team would need someone who can score from outside.

Elneny has the right mindset, and that is why he has often been the difference-maker for the club in games.

In this campaign, hopefully, he would score even more goals from outside the penalty area to help us win more points.

