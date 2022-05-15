Mohamed Elneny showing the right attitude ahead of Newcastle game

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, remains convinced that they can make the top four by the end of this season.

The Gunners lost their last game to Tottenham 3-0 and they need to win their remaining two matches to finish in the fourth position.

Spurs have increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men by beating Burnley to replace the Gunners in the top four.

Only a win against Newcastle United tomorrow will help the Gunners return to the UCL places.

But Elneny remains upbeat that they have the ball in their court and they remain confident of achieving their main goal.

He tells Sky Sports: “Of course I’m confident – it’s still in our hands. It’s not in someone else’s control. Everything is down to us, and of course we’re going to fight for it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our destiny is in our hands at the moment, even though it would not be easy at all.

We have to beat the resurgent Newcastle United and relegation-threatened Everton before making the top four.

The Toffees have something to play for and they will make us work hard to win. But now is the time to be full of belief because we need it to achieve our goals.