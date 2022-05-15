Mohamed Elneny showing the right attitude ahead of Newcastle game

Arsenal midfielder, Mohamed Elneny, remains convinced that they can make the top four by the end of this season.
The Gunners lost their last game to Tottenham 3-0 and they need to win their remaining two matches to finish in the fourth position.
Spurs have increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men by beating Burnley to replace the Gunners in the top four.
Only a win against Newcastle United tomorrow will help the Gunners return to the UCL places.
But Elneny remains upbeat that they have the ball in their court and they remain confident of achieving their main goal.
He tells Sky Sports: “Of course I’m confident – it’s still in our hands. It’s not in someone else’s control. Everything is down to us, and of course we’re going to fight for it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our destiny is in our hands at the moment, even though it would not be easy at all.
We have to beat the resurgent Newcastle United and relegation-threatened Everton before making the top four.
The Toffees have something to play for and they will make us work hard to win. But now is the time to be full of belief because we need it to achieve our goals.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great guy but him, Laca, Eddie, Soares, Leno, Pepe all need to go.
Saliba needs to return along with with the arrivals of Marquinho & Turner, add a CF, CM, RB & Winger.
Taveres & Lokonga will come good.
Marquino, if we get him, which looks likely will be loaned out next season.
We could get him for as little as 2mil because he signed an illegal contract with his club and he is being sold.
“Will be loaned out” as if u are The arsenal coach
Technical director reggie,lol.
Yes, Tavares and Lokonga will come good.
Good to see confidence from Elneny and that is what is most required. It wont be easy but we have to beat Newcastle tonight.
I love that confidence bro