According to FootballTransfers, Mohammed Kudus would prefer to join Arsenal rather than Chelsea.

The Ajax man has been a subject of strong interest from clubs across Europe, with several Premier League clubs also vying for his signature.

The Gunners have been reported to hold an interest in him but currently Chelsea are thought to be leading the race.

🇬🇭 Mohammed Kudus is not part of the Ajax squad that will face Augsburg today. The Ghanaian who is on the wishlist of many Premier League clubs continues to receive treatment on a minor injury he picked up during pre-season. pic.twitter.com/uBRRGhMW5D — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) July 29, 2023

Although the winger would be happy to join the Blues, if there was a decision between the two clubs, the Ghanaian would prefer Arsenal, due to the appeal of playing in the Champions League.

Despite the Dutch club’s keenness to tie him down to a new contract, the 22-year-old is hell bent on leaving Amsterdam for a new adventure outside the Netherlands.

The North London side can only pursue the deal if they are able to bring in some cash, after spending exorbitant fees on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Several of the club’s players have been attracting interest this summer, but none of them is close to leaving. Thus, making a move for Kudus in the coming weeks looks unlikely.

Mohammed Kudus – World Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/8MfTtooUYk — ٌ (@cfcire) July 22, 2023

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten is one of many admirers of the youngster and believes that the Ghanaian is better than Man Utd winger Antony, who was Kudus’ team-mate at Ajax before joining Premier League side Man United.

Van Basten said, “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.”

Van Basten, who put on the colours of Ajax as well as AC Milan in his playing career continued, “He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

Versatility might be the factor why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is so keen to bring the Ajax forward to the Emirates Stadium.

The quality of being equally adept at playing in several positions is certainly an attractive proposition. There is no doubt that the club’s faithful would love to see the flair of the player on their own pitch.

But right now, any deal looks somewhere far in the distance.

Writer – Yash Bisht

