Molde v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip to Norway tonight to take on Molde with a few youngsters who will be eager to feature.
Miguel Azeez, Ben Cottrell, Falorin Balogun and Emile Smith Rowe have all travelled with the squad, and will be hoping to pick up some vital matchday experience. The latter has made 12 senior appearances already, but is yet to feature this season, while the young striker made his bow against Dundalk last month.
Calum Chambers is also in line for his first appearance since returning from 11 months on the sidelines, after he has been ruled out since Mikel Arteta’s very first official game in charge against Chelsea back in December.
While all the above hoping to feature, we do have a few who are unavailable for selection.
Mo Elneny and Sead Kolasinac remains out having tested positive for Coronavirus during the international break, while Willian, Thomas Partey and Bukayo Saka haven’t travelled due to injury as confirmed by Arsenal’s official website.
The only other absentees are Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari, who have now been out for some time.
David Luiz is in the squad however, having missed the weekend’s clash with Leeds after his wife gave birth, and could find himself straight back in the starting line-up.
Predicted XI:
Runarsson
Soares Chambers Luiz Tierney
Willock Xhaka Smith Rowe
Pepe Lacazette Nketiah
As much as Nelson and Nketiah are deserving of their spots, I can’t help but feel Lacazette and/or Aubameyang could be thrown in for a bit of a confidence boost after their struggles in the league of late.
Which players are you most keen to see start this evening?
Patrick
So looking forward to seeing ESR..
Folarin and NOT Falorin.
Both name look alike but have different and distinct meanings.
Would like to see Balogun and Smith-Rowe given at least half an hour of game time Definitely not Ceballos he is not the answer I would play Nketiah from start with Pepe and Nelson on flanks Willock Xhaka and Maitland-Niles in midfield Cedric Luiz Holding and Tierney in flat back four with Runarsson in goal on another note can people stop harping on about Jack Wilshere coming back he had maybe half a season to full season at best in good form for the rest he was either injured Wilshere also had discipline and was likely to get sent off when in a big game atmosphere to me he goes down along with Merson as two of the over hyped Arsenal players in my fifty years of following the club