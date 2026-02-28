‘Momentum is so important’ Ray Parlour on why Eze will keep his place against Chelsea

Eberechi Eze has impressed in recent weeks for Arsenal, yet he could make way for Martin Odegaard when the Gunners face Chelsea this weekend.

Odegaard is available for selection and remains Arsenal’s captain, providing leadership both on and off the pitch whenever fit. The Norway international has endured fitness challenges this season, prompting some discussion about his long-term future. Nevertheless, he continues to be highly regarded by Mikel Arteta, who has consistently relied upon him when available.

Selection dilemma for Arteta

Arteta frequently turns to Odegaard in important fixtures, which makes it uncertain whether Eze will retain his place in the starting lineup. The upcoming match carries significant weight in the title race, with Arsenal requiring victory to maintain momentum, while Chelsea is equally desperate to avoid defeat.

Eze, however, has been in strong form and has contributed meaningfully in recent matches. His recent performances have strengthened his claim to a continued starting role, particularly at a stage of the season when rhythm and confidence can prove decisive.

Parlour backs Eze to continue

According to Metro Sport, Ray Parlour believes Eze should remain in the team in order to preserve that momentum. He stated, ‘I think Eze will probably start. But Arteta will have been assessing things in training this week. And you can’t rest players when you are going for the title, you need your best team.

‘But momentum is so important when you are winning. He will assess that but I think Eze might keep his place.’

Parlour’s comments highlight the delicate balance between selecting the most experienced leaders and maintaining the form of players currently performing at a high level. Arteta’s decision could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of a crucial encounter.