Monaco coach says they are prepared for Arsenal’s setpieces

Arsenal hosts AS Monaco in the Champions League tonight in a matchup that promises to be highly competitive. Monaco, one of France’s most historically successful clubs, has been performing well this season and arrives at the Emirates Stadium level on points with Arsenal. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory, making this fixture a pivotal moment in their respective campaigns.

The game presents a tough challenge for both sides, with Arsenal entering the match armed with a key weapon that has drawn significant attention this season: their proficiency in set pieces. The Gunners have been remarkably effective from dead-ball situations, causing difficulties for opponents across multiple competitions. Their set-piece prowess has been widely discussed, and it is a strength that Monaco cannot afford to underestimate.

Monaco’s manager, Adi Hutter, addressed Arsenal’s set-piece threat during his pre-match press conference. Speaking on the club’s official website, he acknowledged the challenge, stating: “They are very strong on set pieces, it’s a real weapon for them, that’s obvious. They train a lot for that, but we have an idea of ​​how we should defend in these phases.”

While Hutter expressed confidence in Monaco’s defensive preparations, dealing with Arsenal’s well-drilled and creative set-piece routines will undoubtedly test his team on the pitch. The Gunners have used this tactic to unlock defences throughout the season, and it has become a reliable tool in their arsenal.

Though Monaco has strategised for this threat, executing their defensive plans against such a potent and practiced weapon will be no small task. As the game unfolds, it will be fascinating to see if Monaco can neutralise Arsenal’s set-piece dominance or if the Gunners will once again capitalise on their mastery of dead-ball situations to secure a crucial victory.

