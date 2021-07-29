Monaco joins in the race to sign Arsenal youngster on the fringes

AS Monaco is targeting a move for Joe Willock after his stunning half-season on loan at Newcastle United.

The Arsenal midfielder became a fan favourite in the few months that he spent with the Magpies.

He ended his time with Newcastle on an 8-game scoring spree to help them earn some impressive results.

The midfielder has returned to Arsenal where he hopes to break into their first-team squad.

Newcastle wants him back and they have continued to push for his signature, however, it seems that he will unlikely join them because a new competitor is now considering a move for him.

RMC Sport via Get Football News France claims that AS Monaco is interested in signing him.

The French club was in fine form in Ligue 1 last season and they are looking to build on that in this campaign.

The report says they want to sign Lyon’s Jean Lucas, but a move for the Brazilian has stalled and they have turned their attention towards Willock.

Arteta has been including Willock in his plans for the upcoming campaign so far, however, it remains to be seen if he would be part of the plans when the campaign gets underway.