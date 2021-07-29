Monaco joins in the race to sign Arsenal youngster on the fringes

AS Monaco is targeting a move for Joe Willock after his stunning half-season on loan at Newcastle United.
The Arsenal midfielder became a fan favourite in the few months that he spent with the Magpies.
He ended his time with Newcastle on an 8-game scoring spree to help them earn some impressive results.
The midfielder has returned to Arsenal where he hopes to break into their first-team squad.
Newcastle wants him back and they have continued to push for his signature, however, it seems that he will unlikely join them because a new competitor is now considering a move for him.
RMC Sport via Get Football News France claims that AS Monaco is interested in signing him.
The French club was in fine form in Ligue 1 last season and they are looking to build on that in this campaign.
The report says they want to sign Lyon’s Jean Lucas, but a move for the Brazilian has stalled and they have turned their attention towards Willock.
Arteta has been including Willock in his plans for the upcoming campaign so far, however, it remains to be seen if he would be part of the plans when the campaign gets underway.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal must not loan out or sell Willock. He is home grown, our own Academy graduate, did very well towards the second half of last season and will be a very useful player for Arsenal in the future. A solid and reliable player willing to work hard for the team. At any cost he must stay, MA should give him ample opportunities to prove his worth.
For anyone who was hoping that JW was going to get a fair shot, this rumour should be far more disconcerting than any chatter regarding a possible return to St. James Park…financially-speaking, this is a far more plausible option, considering their relatively deep pockets, and there’s little doubt in my mind that, given the option, Arteta would rather have him plying his trade much farther afield…out of sight, out of mind, seems like a far more palatable plan in light of the circumstances
personally, the far more savvier move, considering how he thrived while on loan, would be to retain his services then deploy him in similar fashion…it’s not like he was an every game starter for the Magpies…in fact, he came off the bench on several occasions and provided a much needed lift, which is clearly something that could come in handy should we continue to struggle for goals…not to mention, this team has had a glaring lack of secondary scoring, especially from our midfield, so can we really afford to look a gift horse in the mouth
maybe the whole situation would make infinitely more sense if we didn’t have so many questions surrounding incoming and outgoing players…right now, we’re still a largely unsettled and bloated squad, with a management team in place who appears far more concerned with what many would consider lower priority positional signings, than properly addressing our most pressing needs